Kindle Vella is making all serial stories available for free

Amazon Kindle Vella Kindle is making all serial stories available for free for one week from October 5 to 11. This is the first time that there has been been a free promotion like this since the service first launched in July of 2021. Kindle Vella is a mobile-first, interactive reading experience for serial stories in the Kindle app and on the web. Available in the U.S., Kindle Vella stories can be read episode by episode. Episodes are short ranging from 600 to 5,000 words. There are stories from a wide variety of genres but currently, based on the latest data, Paranormal Romance is the most popular category with 20% of Kindle Vella’s Top Faved stories falling into that category. Click here to see the top series readers are loving on Kindle Vella right now.

Readers can find the Kindle Vella storefront in the Kindle app by going to the Discover tab and tapping on the Kindle Vella link in the top menu or searching by author name or story name in the Kindle app on Android and Fire devices.

Once the one week free access comes to an end, in order to keep reading beyond the free tier, you have to buy tokens. They can be purchased for as little as $1.99 for 200 tokens to $14.99 for 1700 tokens, which is around 34 episodes. The platform has a social component, where readers can talk to the author, using author notes. Readers can leave a Thumbs Up for any episode they like.

