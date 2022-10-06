First Look at the Top Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new event offering hundreds of thousands of early holiday deals, exclusively for Prime members kicks off on October 11 and 12. Today Amazon is sharing a sneak peek of what Prime members can expect to find.

Throughout the two-day event, hundreds of thousands of deals, including the below, will be available across top categories including must-have electronics from Samsung and Sony, popular home and kitchen products from Casper and Ninja, must-have toys from Melissa & Doug and Hasbro, beauty favorites from Drybar and Caudalie, and top fashion picks from Calvin Klein and Orolay.

Need holiday shopping inspiration? During Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items including Amazon devices, beauty, electronics, fashion, home, pets, and toys. New deals will drop throughout the event while supplies last at amazon.com/earlyaccess.

Here’s a first look at some of the best deals that will be available during Prime Early Access Sale:

Save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and save 70% on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV

Save up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles

Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare

Save up to 40% on select power tools from brands like BLACK+DECKER, BOSCH, DEWALT, and GEARWRENCH

Save up to 45% on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot

Save 40% on select products from Keurig

Save up to 40% on select Ninja products

Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders

Save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys

Save up to 40% on select Barbie dolls

Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG

Save 30% on select LEGO sets

Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co

Save 30% on select lip masks and balms from LANEIGE

Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories

Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers

Save up to 30% on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets

Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance

Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel