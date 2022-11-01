National Authors Day: Up to 80% off, top books on Kindle

Today is National Authors Day and Amazon is having a huge sale on Kindle books. You can save up to 80% off bestselling ebooks from authors you have actually heard of. This includes Verity by Colleen Hoover, Captive by Iris Johansen, The Great Alone by Kristen Hannah, Dark Hours by Michael Connelly and many others. The average price of these books is around $2.99 USD, so you are saving a copious amount of money. The is a limited time deal and it expires at 11:59 tonight, so time is of the essence.

National Author’s Day seeks to celebrate authors and their work. This day was created in 1928 by the president of the Illinois Women’s Club, Nellie Verne Burt McPherson. McPherson thought of the idea after receiving a signed copy of a novel from one of her favorite authors, Irving Bacheller. To show her appreciation, and to let others share theirs, McPherson submitted the idea for National Author’s Day to the General Federation of the Women’s Club. National Author’s Day was officially recognized in 1949 by the U.S Department of Commerce. It is observed annually on November 1st.



