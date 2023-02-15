New Kindle is selling for 25 percent less via Amazon and Target

The latest Kindle e-reader is perhaps the best entry-level e-reader Amazon has come up with so far. It comes with a lightweight design and features a better and higher 300 PPI resolution 6-inch E Ink display that makes it on par with its next higher stable mate, the Kindle Paperwhite. That’s so far as the resolution is concerned. Plus, there is now twice the storage space – 16 GB – available too, which means the ability to carry more books onboard the new Kindle. Battery life too has improved so that it can last around 6 weeks on a single charge.

However, the best thing perhaps is the price which is down 25 percent at the moment. As HuffPost points out, the new basic Kindle is now selling for $74.99 from Amazon and Target. That is 25 percent less than the usual price of $99 that the e-reader otherwise sells for. The new Kindle comes in shades of Black or Denim and comes with 1-year limited warranty coverage. The discounted price however is going to be valid only for today. So, better hurry to avail of the offer and make the most of the reduced price.