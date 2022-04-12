Now is the best time to buy a Kindle

Have you been on the fence about getting into this whole e-reader thing? Amazon has a few Kindle models in their lineup, the Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis. The entry level Kindle is the gateway to the Amazon ecosystem, you can buy a copious amount of books and carry the device with you, no matter where you go. It has a front-lit display, making it easier to read in bed. It is currently on sale, the normal price is $109.99 USD and is now available for $69.99. This is $40 off the sticker price, making it one of the lowest price drops in Kindle history. This sale is only available for US residents.

The Amazon Kindle 10th Generation came out in 2019 and is due for an upgrade. It features a 6 inch E Ink Carta display with a resolution of 800×600 and 167 PPI. This is the first Kindle with a front-light display, which allows you to control the brightness using a slider bar. It has 4 LED lights that are on the bottom of the bezel and project light upwards, so it is not shining in your eyes. Underneath the hood is a NXP 6SLL (Cortex-A9 @800M/1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage to house all of the ebooks you have purchased from Amazon or from your own personal collection that you have sideloaded.

This e-reader has Bluetooth and US customers can buy audiobooks from Audible in the Kindle bookstore. All you need to do is pair wireless headphones or earbuds and listen to your favorite title or discover something new.

