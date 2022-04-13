Amazon Spring Sale has brought prices of Fire HD tablets down by up to 45%

It’s spring time and Amazon is helping you celebrate with a nice discount on its bestselling Fire range of tablet devices. All of this is part of the Amazon Spring Sale which is currently underway and has brought prices down by up to 45 percent on the Fire tablets. Take for instance the Fire HD 10 which is currently on sale for $99.99, which is $50 less than the usual price of $149.99. Similarly, the Fire HD 8 Plus can be bought now for $59.99, which again is $50 less than the $109.99 that the tablet otherwise sells for.

This makes for a lucrative deal considering that both come across as a solid tablet offerings. The Fire HD 10 makes a strong case for itself with its 10.1-inch HD display along with 32 GB of internal storage. This makes it great for basic computational needs such as surfing the web, looking for things online, playing games, reading e-books, listening to music, audiobooks, podcasts, and such. Build quality is also great, all of which makes the Fire HD 10 a nice well rounded tablet offering.

The Fire HD 8, in turn, should suffice those who are in need of a tablet in a smaller form factor. It comes with an 8-inch HD display but offers the same 32 GB of internal storage. At 12 hours, battery life too is excellent and ranks among the best in class. Here too, you get a decent tablet offering that does most of all you’d expect it to without going overboard on any aspect.

So, if you are in the market for a new tablet device, the Amazon Spring Sale provides the perfect opportunity to procure a decent tablet at extremely lucrative prices.