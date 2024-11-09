PocketBook Verse Pro Colour, Nice Alternative to the Kindle Colorsoft?

Color e-readers are clearly the flavor of the season. While manufacturers have already been launching e-reader devices with color e-paper displays for some time, the biggest moment obviously was when Amazon launched its own version of a color Kindle. While it might be faltering at the moment, at $280 it isn’t exactly cheap.

It is here that other color e-reader such as the PocketBook Verse Pro Colour comes into the picture. The Verse Pro Color comes across as a no-frills e-reader that is easy on the pocket but does not compromise on the e-book reading experience. There is the 6-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display onboard which supports 4096 colors. The Kaleido 3 offers significant improvement over its predecessor even though on the whole there is still a washed-out effect.

The other issue with the Kaleido 3 display is that it lacks the brilliant white of the monochrome e-paper displays. In contrast, Kaleido 3 display looks a lot more gray when viewing BW content in light mode. Nonetheless, the color e-paper display can be great for those who read content that has a lot of illustrations, or enjoy reading comics, manga and other color stuff. It can be great to have a color option, just in case you need to view something that is in color.

Coming back to the PocketBook Verse Pro Colour, it impresses with the SMARTlight feature that will let you continue with your reading even in the dark. Plus, you can also have warm and cool settings to have an optimum reading experience each time. The 2100 mAh battery onboard last almost a month on a single charge. Plus, there is the 16 GB of internal storage which means thousands of titles always available to you for reading anytime you want. Even better, there is also the option to add more storage via microSD cards.

A quad-core processor ensures speedy performance. With support for Bluetooth 5.4, you can easily connect external headphones for listening to audiobooks. It can read 25 file formats which include e-book, comics, and audiobook formats. Also, a nice thing with the Verse Pro Colour is its IPX8 rating, which makes it safe for pool-side reading or in the bath. Further, at 182 grams, it is quite on the lighter side as well. It is easier on your pockets too given its $169 price tag.

There is also the new Kobo Libra Colour that you may consider. It comes with a 7-inch display and is priced at $220. The Kobo Clara Colour with its 6-inch Kaleido 3 is even cheaper at $149 price tag. Kindle Colorsoft, as mentioned earlier, is the most pricey at $280.