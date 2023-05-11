Replacement Amazon Kindle Scribe Pen Tips: All You Need to Know

One of many great things about Kindle Scribe is that you can use the e-reader to write down notes, journal entries, and annotations within PDFs, e-books, and other documents. Thanks to an active stylus pen that accompanies this 10.2-inch E Ink tablet. The non-battery-powered stylus pen lets you do all kinds of scribbling and doodling.

But to keep using its exciting features, you’ve to change the pen’s tip or nib occasionally. Otherwise, a worn-down nib can damage your e-reader’s screen.

You can shop for Kindle Scribe pen replacement tips online. Please note that there are two versions of the Kindle Scribe pen:

Basic Premium

Both pens let you select items on the e-reader, jot down notes, mark up PDF files, and more. They both offer low latency, high precision, and a natural feel like you’re writing on paper. The premium pen adds an eraser allowing you to erase text or drawings as needed. It also gives you access to shortcut buttons for erasing, highlighting, and creating sticky notes.

Although the premium Scribe pen offers advanced features, both versions use the same tips. So, you can easily find a compatible Amazon Kindle Scribe pen nib.

Signs it’s Time to Replace your Amazon Kindle Scribe Pen Tip

Some users say a single tip lasts between 3-4 weeks, while others reported that theirs only lasted 1-2 weeks. Regardless of this, here are the signs that indicate it’s time to replace your Scribe pen tip:

Blunt tip

Frayed or bent tip

Difficulty in writing and drawing

Uneven lines

Rough and coarse contact with the screen

Marking or scratching on the screen

The pen’s tip is softer than the e-reader’s screen. So, it won’t scratch the screen unless you apply huge pressure when drawing or writing.

How to change the Scribe pen’s tip?

Changing your Scribe pen’s nib is very easy by using the ring-like tool you get with the replacement tips. Use the tool to remove the old nib. Then, simply grip the old tip with the tool and gently pull it out.

Then, insert the new replacement tip into the empty hole and push it in place until you hear a clicking sound. Once installed, test the pen to ensure it works correctly and smoothly.

