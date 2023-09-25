Send to Kindle for MOBI and PRC will not work after December 20th 2023

Amazon announced they are winding down support for Send to Kindle for the MOBI, AZW and PRC ebook formats on November 1st, 2023. The three ebook formats will cease functioning: Send to Kindle for email, Send to Kindle for Android/iOS and Send to Kindle for PC and Mac on December 20, 2023. All these book formats already on your Kindle e-reader will still be in the library, but any new files will no longer work.

You can only load AZW, MOBI and PRC ebook files if you use the file explorer for your PC and MAC and drag and drop the books into your Kindle when plugged into your computer via a USB cable. Third-party programs, such as Calibre, will also work on a PC, MAC, or Android and will also function correctly. MOBI is one of the world’s most popular Kindle book formats, and many free sites on the internet, such as Project Gutenberg, exclusively support it.

Amazon wants users to forget about the MOBI and PRC formats since they are older and do not support Amazon’s enhanced typesetting features, so the books will not have razor-sharp fonts, even if they are being read on a 300-PPI Kindle e-paper panel.

