Several hundred Kindle titles discounted for World Book Day

Amazon has been providing deep discounts on hundreds of Kindle books on account of World Book Day which is celebrated on April 23. This should bring cheers to hard-core book lovers who are looking to replenish their stock with new titles. They stand to make some serious savings this way. The sale is however valid for a limited period only. It will only be live on April 23 and will last till 11:59 PT at night.

That said, Amazon often continues to offer discounts well beyond the offer period, albeit at reduced rates compared to the initial promotion. So, it could be well worth it to check the prices and see if you are able to get your favorite titles at discounted rates. For those who don’t own a Kindle already, this might also be the time to buy one even though the company isn’t offering any discounts on any Kindle device at the moment.

With a Kindle, the e-book version gets delivered to you instantly and you can start reading right away. With the E Ink display, you have almost zero strain on your eyes. Also, with the display being front-lit, you can continue with your reading even at night without bothering your partner. Further, Kindles usually last several weeks on a single charge, which means that’s another thing to be not worried about much.

Check the link above to see if there are any titles included in the deal that appeals to you, or if the title you might have been looking for has been discounted.