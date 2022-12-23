Spend $10 on Kindle books and earn 200 bonus points

Kindle Rewards Beta is having a promotion for users enrolled in the program. If you spend $10 on Kindle books between Dec 22 and Dec 31 you will earn 200 bonus points. Technically this is a 25% off deal. You get 50 points for spending $10 and another 200 points from this bonus offer. 250 points is $2.50 in credits, so spend $10 and get $2.50 back. The way Kindle Rewards works, is you need a total of 300 points to be able to redeem the $3 credits in Kindle Book credit, which can be used to put towards the purchase of another book.

Kindle Rewards is available in a few different countries, but there is not an official list anywhere. Users in the US, Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom have all reported getting invites. If you want to see if you are eligible for Kindle Rewards, you can visit the official website.

