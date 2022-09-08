The Amazon Kindle is on sale for $14 via Woot

Here is your chance to pick up a Kindle or a Fire tablet at super affordable prices thanks to a new sale at Woot. Among the highlights of the sale include a 2017 model Amazon Fire tablet for as low as just $14. Of course, there are strings attached, since it is a refurbished tablet that you will be getting for that price. Still, a proper tablet with the high-quality standards that Amazon stands for at a price this low might well be worth it.

Then there also is a 2015 model refurbished Kindle Paperwhite with 4 GB of onboard storage that is on sale for $29. It’s almost half the around $50 that refurbished Kindle models usually sell for on eBay. This should be a steal deal for anyone looking for a Kindle that has several years of life still left in it. Buying a Kindle at cheap prices can also be a nice option for a good second device that you can do some experiment with, more so if you are a DIY guy and are looking to build something new out of it.

Also, the good thing with e-readers is that they have a fairly simple operating system compared to what you have with smartphones and tablets, which requires updating to the latest version for the most optimum performance as well as app compatibility. That way, picking up e-readers even several years old shouldn’t make much of a difference so long as the display and other controls are working fine. Those again are the last things you should be worried about given how Kindles that are years old continue to function as usual.

Meanwhile, there is also the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite model, ad-supported and refurbished which is on sale for around $44 to $59. Similarly, there is the slightly more up-market Kindle Oasis from 2016, again refurbished, that is on sale for $79. If it is a tablet device you are looking for, there is the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet device that is on offer for just $19 to $29. It is a 2018 model refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage that is on sale.

So, those who might have been looking to snap up a Kindle or a Fire tablet at really affordable rates now is the chance. The sale is going to be live till September 13.