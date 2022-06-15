The Amazon Kindle is on sale for 30% off

If you are looking to buy your dad an e-reader for Fathers Day, you would be hard-pressed to not take a serious look at the Kindle. The brand is the most recognizable in the world and their digital bookstore is the best in the business. Amazon is selling their entry level reader at a 33% discount, which is quite hefty. The major selling points are the front-lit display to read at night and the fact you can buy it for $60 with ads on the lock screen.

One of the best reasons to read on a digital reader is the E INK screen, which makes it very easy on the eyes. This is because there is no backlight shining into your eyes like a smartphone or tablet. When reading outside, the screen absorbs light, not reflecting it. Battery life is also a very big deal, it lasts for months, not days. Like any entry level e-reader there are a few drawbacks, it only has 167 PPI, whereas most good e-readers have 300 PPI. The higher the PPI, the crisper the text is. This model also has 8GB of storage, which should be enough for over a thousand books, or more. Audiobooks take up more space, since the files are larger, but most people end up listening to this sort of thing on their phone when running errands or exercising.

The Kindle is getting a bit long in the tooth, it was released in 2019. So it doesn’t have many of the bells and whistles that many other readers have in 2022. I think it makes a great gift, you aren’t going to be spending a ton of money, even if dad gets limited use. It is basically a gateway to the Kindle ecosystem and to see if that is enough to go digital, instead of buying real books, which take up lots of space.

