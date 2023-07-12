The best Amazon Prime Deals for your kids

There are a myriad of Amazon Prime Day deals for your little ones. Amazon has several discounted devices that can read books aloud or foster their love of reading. Below is a look at four great kids device deals available for Prime Day 2023. Amazon Kids devices all come with a year of Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet includes a screen made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass and comes with a slim Kid-Friendly Case designed to protect against drops and bumps. Plus, case includes an adjustable stand so kids can go hands-free. This is made for big kids aged 6-12. All Fire Kids tablets include a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free.

List price: $149.99



$74.99 Prime Day savings: $75

Includes a Kindle Paperwhite (11th generation) 16 GB, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee .Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Access to thousands of age-appropriate books with a Kids+ account, and a kid-friendly cover.

List price: $169.99



$104.99 Prime Day savings: $65

Echo Show 5 Kids is built for kids to learn, play, and explore. Kids can ask Alexa for homework help, create bedtime routines, play music and videos, and make calls to parent-approved contacts. Easy-to-use parental controls let parents set time limits and review activity. Amazon Kids+ includes thousands of ad-free songs, shows, games, Audible books, and Alexa skills. Amazon’s smart display designed for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more—all in a fun, space-themed design.

List price: $99.99



$49.99 Prime Day savings: $50

Meet Echo Dot Kids – Amazons most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa. The fun design features an improved speaker, delivering clear vocals and vibrant sound. Includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content. Kids can ask Alexa for homework help, to play music, read bedtime stories, and more. Echo Dot Kids uses Amazon Kids to automatically filter explicit songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora—so kids can have fun listening, singing, and dancing along with all their favourite tunes.