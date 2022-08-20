The Best Kindle back-to-school deals

Amazon is having a huge back-to-school sales program at the moment which has brought the prices down on several of its devices. That includes the Kindle range of e-readers and Fire tablet devices, among others. So, whether you are looking to set up the student in your home with the latest devices or are on the lookout for a nice deal, here is your chance. Read on to find out the best deals currently available on Amazon.

The Kindle with built-in front light is now selling for $59.99, which is $30 less than the usual price. The integrated front light ensures you have a comfortable reading experience in any lighting condition. The device offers 8 GB of native storage and can last weeks and not days on a single charge. The Kindle version comes in shades of both white and black.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is now selling for just $109.99 which too is $30 less than the regular price of the e-reader. The new Kindle Paperwhite with 8 GB of storage onboard is waterproof as well. There is also a larger (6.8-inch) display this time having a 300ppi resolution along with 17 LED front lights, up from the four seen on the previous generation Kindle device. Battery life has always been the biggest positive with Kindle devices and the newest Paperwhite too conforms to that with a battery that can last weeks and not days.

It’s a Kindle e-reader all right but one that has been specifically tweaked to suit the young minds. Things start with a kid-friendly cover which has been designed keeping in mind all the harsh treatment that kids can subject their devices to. That apart, Amazon is also offering a two-year worry-free guarantee on the device, which means if it ever breaks down, Amazon would be replacing it free of cost. You also get a free subscription to Amazon Kids+ for a year with the Kindle Kids e-reader. What’s more, it supports audiobooks too. All for just $59.99, which is a grand $50 less than the original price.

A proper 7-inch tablet with decent levels of performance, features, and display. It won’t set new benchmarks but won’t disappoint either with what it has to offer. If you are looking for an affordable media and content consumption device that is closely tied to the Amazon ecosystem, look no further than the Fire 7. The tablet is currently selling for just $44.99, which is $15 less than the regular price.

Here again you have an 8-inch tablet with an HD display and 32 GB of onboard storage. It supports wireless charging too. In fact, it automatically switches to ‘Show Mode’ when placed on a compatible charging dock and allows for hands-free viewing of videos and other stuff. Battery life claimed is a decent 12 hours. At $59.99, it sure is a steal deal that could be hard to miss. That makes for a whole $50 less than the usual price it sells for.