The new Kindle Update has a sleep timer for the lock screen

Amazon has released the 5.16.8 update for the 11th and 10th-generation Kindle e-readers, including the Oasis. There is a new sleep timer; users can set how long a Kindle waits before going to the lock screen from the settings/device menu. The library search filter has new functionality; search results can now be filtered by subscription type and reading format. This one is useful for Kindle Unlimited or Prime Reading content. Like any Kindle update, there are plenty of performance improvements, bug fixes, and general enhancements.

Your Kindle will automatically update to the new firmware sometime in the next few weeks. You can check to see if an update is available and run the update yourself. Alternatively, you can download the new firmware from the Amazon website to your PC or MAC, and then load it onto the root directory by plugging your Kindle into it via a USB cable.

