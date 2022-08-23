Things to do if your Kindle gets wet

Sometimes when you are reading on an e-reader, such as Kindle, mistakes happen and it can get wet. Thanks to the emergence of the new crop of waterproof e-reader devices such as the Kindle Paperwhite, poolside reading is now much safer. You can also carry your waterproof Kindle out in the rain or to your next beach-side vacation though the latter can still pose some challenges, particularly if the Kindle is exposed to seawater.

Here is what you need to do if your Kindle ever gets wet, which applies to both the waterproof and non-waterproof Kindle models. Read on!

If your Kindle is waterproof

Amazon began to offer waterproof Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite models from the second and fourth generation onwards, respectively. If you own any of these models, your Kindle has a much better chance of surviving a wet exposure. However, the thing to keep in mind here is that even a waterproof Kindle with an IPX8 rating needs thorough aftercare if it gets wet.

The first and foremost thing to do after your Kindle has got wet is to remove the case, if it has one, and wiped off thoroughly with a dry soft cloth. However, if it’s seawater, soap water, chlorinated water, or muddy water that your Kindle has got into, you need to rinse it with clean water first before wiping it dry. However, rinse it only to the extent of removing the salty or saline water or to remove any visual debris off the device. Refrain from using water that is too hot or cold for cleaning the Kindle. Also, make sure you don’t hold the charging port directly under the water source as this could lead to more water invading the device’s internals than it can handle.

After rinsing it clean, wipe off any water that remains on it. Also, make it stand upright to ensure any excess water that might have entered via the USB port at the bottom drains out completely. Leave it as such for a few hours, more so if you live in a humid region for the Kindle to dry out completely from the inside. Never attempt to put the device on charge until at least a few hours after it has got wet as this could lead to serious internal damage. Also, don’t put the device out in the sun to dry as this too can do irreparable harm to the internal electronics. Best to keep it in a well ventilated spot in the shade to dry.

If your Kindle is not waterproof

Things are going to be somewhat more tricky if you have dropped your non-waterproof Kindle into water. The damage-control process is essentially the same as you will still have to wipe it dry with a soft cotton cloth and let it to dry. However, if it is seawater, chlorinated water from the pool, or muddy water that your Kindle has got into, refrain from rinsing it water as exposing it to more water can only aggravate the issue further.

Instead, wipe it off with a moist cloth. Repeat the process several times until you are sure the Kindle is clean and there are no traces of seawater or chlorinated water left on the device. Either of these can have a corrosive effect on the Kindle, particularly its delicate electronic components. After you have wiped it dry, make the Kindle stand as before so that water that might have entered the device drains out via the USB port at the bottom. Also, let it dry in a cool well ventilated space for several hours if needed.

Better still, make your Kindle stand in a jar filled with uncooked rice and close the lid. A desiccant can also be effective in such a scenario. Both will act to absorb the excess water present and help speed up the drying process. An overnight stay in the jar can be enough to make the Kindle dry out completely.

See if the Kindle is turning on and is working fine. You can also connect it to the mains and see if it is picking up charge. Any deviation from the normal should be brought to the notice of experts for a safe and quick resolution of the issue concerned.