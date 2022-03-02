When will Amazon Prime Day occur in 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is normally a two-day event, where there are thousands of deals to be had. People normally hold off making major purchases until they can find out what type of discounts and what products will be on sale. The 11th Generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and the Signature Edition have both received discounts last month and when Prime day occurs, they will likely be on sale yet again. Ditto with the Paperwhite Kids Edition, Basic Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV and all sorts of Alexa products. If there is one thing that is sure, Amazon devices have huge savings. Even audiobooks and digital books receive discount too, after all, you need to populate your new device.

When will Prime Day happen in 2022? The company normally had prior Prime Days in July, but last year it was in June in the US, Canada did not even have a Prime Day, chiefly due to many warehouses coming down with COVID and the government shut them all down. Brian T. Olsavsky, the firm’s chief financial officer, said in an earnings call a year ago, Amazon wants to avoid July because it’s a vacation-heavy month for families. So, it is very likely that Prime Day will again happen in June, which means you can make some big purchases and then save again for the Black Friday deals. If you are looking to buy Amazon devices, the prices are normally the same, on Prime Day, as they are on Black Friday, so there is no reason to really wait.

Prime Day generated 11 billion in revenue in 2021, so it is critical that it happen again. I believe it will happen around the end of the month, likely June 20 and 21, since that is a Monday and Tuesday. What are you going to buy this year?



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.