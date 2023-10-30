Will There be Increased Resolution for e-ink Kindles?

Image credit: androidguys

The e-ink Kindles have maintained 300 Dots per Inch (DPI) for a long time. It’s been the same since 2015, and there’s a common question: will the resolution increase?

The E-ink display replicates the ink writing on paper. It’s generally black and white, but colored e-ink readers are also becoming common. So, with such a great fan base among readers, here’s what you can expect.

The rise of e-reading platforms has taken every sector by storm. The question is: will paper books become obsolete in the next ten years? Well, there will be a mix of everything as reading traditionally or on devices has become less or more the same. Thanks to amazing technology, features, and accessibility.

In this area, e-ink technology has become popular. It gives a real and high-quality reading experience. In an E-Ink display, a clear fluid suspends millions of small capsules loaded with black and white pigment. This black pigment has a negative charge, while white is positively charged. Interestingly, the fluid layer is in between two electrode layers divided into regions. Each region is one “pixel” in the display.

So, 300 dpi is sufficient for reading, but some readers are looking for an upgrade. Speaking of which, there is not enough competition for providing higher dpi, and therefore, there has been no news.

Is There an Upgrade to Look Forward to?

Japan Display said they plan to use the higher resolution e-paper displays through a recent partnership with E Ink Holdings, makers of E Ink screens.

It may offer 400 ppi (pixels per inch) and 600 ppi. Well, this is the future to look for, too. The higher ppi means the text will be sharper and clearer, and the text may look darker.

The Potential Downside

The main reason 300 dpi seems enough is that the higher dpi may lead to battery drainage. You will be surprised to know that Kindle Paperwhite extended from 212 to 300 ppi, and the battery performance dropped by 25%. So, increasing the dpi to 400 or 600 means lower battery performance, too.

There have also been questions around ink displays, like, is there any E-Ink Tablet with microSD? And many others. Well, ink displays are great as they give immersive reading. However, an increase in DPI and PPI will enrich the text but may also have a bad effect on the overall performance of the device.

