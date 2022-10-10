Will you buy a new Amazon Kindle on the Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon is having their second big Prime members sale of the year tomorrow. It is called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and this is the first year that they are running this promotion. The two day event will have thousands of items that will receive hefty discounts, however many of their own Amazon devices have been on sale for the past week. This includes the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation e-reader, Paperwhite Signature Edition, Kindle Oasis and cases that can be purchased for 80% off.

Amazon is running a sales promotion in the United States for the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite with the 6.8-inch screen and the Kindle Oasis. The savings right now are really good, and there is no better time to buy a Kindle right now. The regular price of the Kindle Paperwhite is $139 and it is on sale for $99, the Signature Edition with 32GB of storage normally retails for $189, and it has been heavily discounted to $130. The Kindle Oasis street price is $299 and is now available for $219.99.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Amazon is also running a sale on various Kindle e-readers. The 2019 base model Kindle, which has been replaced with the 2022 version, is on sale for people looking to buy an early Christmas gift. The regular price is $119, but is on sale for $99.99. The 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite 5 everyday price is $149, but can be yours today for $109.99. The Signature Edition street price is $209, and can be bought today for $159.99. Finally, the Kindle Oasis has received an $80 price reduction and is on sale for $249.99.

In the United Kingdom the Paperwhite 8GB model has received a 27% discount and can be yours for £94.99.The Signature Edition has a 19% discount and can be purchased for £144.99. The Amazon Kindle Oasis 3 got a 22% discount and is on sale for £179.99.

Will you buy a new Kindle?



