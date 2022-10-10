DC Unveils Infinite Ultra Digital Subscription Plan

DC Universe Infinite is an online subscription platform that gives paid users access to over 24,000 comic books. Subscribers will also encounter digital-first comics, member access to DC fan events, as well as a steady stream of recently released comics six months after their physical versions hit store shelves. In order to drive more subscribers the company just unveiled a new tier, called Ultra. It gives users access to comic books one month after they hit shops, instead of six months.

Starting today, ULTRA tier members can read titles like Black Adam #1-4, Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-4, Flashpoint Beyond #1-5, The Nice House on the Lake #1-9, and much, much more. Starting in mid-November, ULTRA subscribers can also read more than 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and Collected Editions from DC including Sandman Presents: Dead Boy Detectives, 100 Bullets, and American Vampire.

ULTRA tier is available for a special limited-time introductory price of $99.99 USD a year, $119.99 in Canada, $134.99 in Australia, $134.99 in New Zealand and £72.99 in the U.K. The introductory pricing rate is available until November 28, 2022, and remains valid as long as your ULTRA Annual subscription is in good standing and you do not cancel. Current DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers can upgrade their monthly and annual subscriptions to ULTRA.

If you are a DC fan and primarily read digital comics, the new Ultra plan is a good way to go about it. The only thing that I have trepidation about, is they charge yearly fees, which might be difficult for younger readers to afford.

