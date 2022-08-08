You will soon be able to cancel Kindle Unlimited right on a Kindle e-reader

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is an online subscription platform where users can get access to over a million audiobooks, ebooks and comics. Normally Amazon gives away a free month, so you can get a sense of whether or not it provides value. In order to buy a subscription, you have to do it on the Amazon website and to cancel it, you also have to visit your user profile and select membership and then cancel it. Amazon has just released a new firmware update for all modern Kindle e-readers that will provide an option to cancel the Unlimited subscription right on the Kindle, which makes things easier. I just wish you could buy a membership on the Kindle too.

Amazon launched Kindle Unlimited in the summer of 2014. The subscription price has not changed over time and remains $9.99 per month. When it first came online it had 600,000 ebooks and 2,000 audiobooks. Today, there are now over one million ebooks available and there are now comic books and even more audiobooks to listen too.

The ability to cancel an Unlimited Membership is found in the 5.14.3.2 firmware update that was issued today, although the feature is not available yet. The functionality to do it is found in the code, but Amazon has to remotely unlock the feature at a future date. This is similar to what they did with the revised home screen experience, they pushed out the code early and then pushed out the new system a month or two later.

