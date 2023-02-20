Do you use the Kobo Price Matching feature?

Kobo has a price matching system that they unveiled in 2015 and it allows users to shop at other bookstores and Kobo will price match their price, but you have to buy the book first. You only have 7 days from when you buy the book, to file a price match form on the Kobo website. Have you ever used Kobo Price Match?

Kobo has a price matching system for audiobooks and e-books that many people are blissfully unaware of. Customers from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom who buy an eBook or audiobook from Kobo and find the same one on another website for a lower price, can ask Kobo to credit them the difference, plus 10% of their original purchase price.

In order to qualify for the price match you have to file your claim within 7 days of purchasing it and the e-book has to have the same ISBN number. This might be a little tricky with Kindle e-books, because they tend to have ASIN numbers, which are different from the standard ISBN. So your best bet is to check the prices for Google Play Books or Barnes and Noble.

It is important to note, if you want to get the price match, the digital bookstore that is offering it for a cheaper price has to be in your home country. You cannot buy something from the Australian Kobo store and say the US price is cheaper.

Once you find another audiobook or ebook that is cheaper than what you bought on Kobo, and fill out the price match form, Kobo will verify the competing offer and reply to you within 3 business days. If your price match qualifies, they will award a credit to your Kobo account equal to the price difference, plus 10% of your original purchase price. For example, if you’ve purchased a book from Kobo for $9.99, but see it offered from a competitor for $7.99, you may be eligible to receive a credit of $2.99 (reflecting the $2 difference between the two prices, and an additional $0.99 that equals 10% of your original purchase price of $9.99).

Kobo does not advertise their price match system, since they would lose money if too many people took advantage out of it. This is because publishers set the prices for audiobooks and ebooks and the margins for selling digital content is razer thin. Price matching would likely put Kobo in the red for that particular sale, but they look at it, as satisfying their customers and making them more loyal.

Have you ever used the Kobo Price Match system? Did you know it existed? Would you ever use it to save a few bucks?



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.