Android 14 will be great for E INK Android Tablets

Android is the most popular operating system for digital note taking devices or e-notes. Bigme, Onyx Boox, Boyue, Dasung and a myriad of others all use it. All of these brands have Google Play enabled to download millions of paid and free apps. The vast majority of them are using Android 11 or Android 12, and skipped Android 13. The upcoming Android 14 though, is something they will all likely embrace when it comes out later this year.

Why will they use Android 14? With this upcoming release, Google is putting a priority on the tablet experience. The push for big-screen optimization started with Android 12L and was then subsequently further enhanced with Android 13, and things aren’t supposed to be any different with Android 14. The company is rehashing some of the progress it’s made and pointing developers to its best-practices and new classes that allow them to build for different form factors more easily.

Google says it updated its large screen app quality checklists, which give developers an easy way to gauge how well their products will perform across different devices. There are also new example layouts for different kinds of apps, which are supposed to inspire developers to create similarly adaptive layouts and apps that make the best use of available screen real estate.

Google is improving the accessibility of the system. Android 14 is making it possible to scale text up to 200% rather than the old maximum of 130%. In order to prevent any layout issues arising from this setting, Google is also introducing a non-linear font scaling curve. This will prevent text that is already large enough not to get bigger than necessary.

Battery life on E INK devices running Android are always an issue. They need to pack in large batteries in order to handle all of the background processes. The vast majority of the e-readers and e-notes running Android are all using Qualcomm or Mediatek CPU processors, which already have solid battery management. Google is making changes with Android 14, Google is streamlining the background processes, so there is less strain on the battery.

I think that most E INK brands that use e-paper displays and run Android will likely all upgrade to Android 14 when it is ready. The support for tablets and higher DPI will be a game changer.

