Kobo adds some nifty new PDF features on the Elipsa 2e

Kobo has issued a minor firmware update for their latest generation Kobo Elipsa 2e. The company has just enhanced the overall PDF experience. When you close a PDF, your e-reader will remember your most recent zoom level and position for when you reopen it. This is handy since the Elipsa is primarily geared toward reading, editing and annotating PDF files.

The shopping experience has also been upgraded. The Kobo store now loads faster. Tap on the bottom of your screen to browse for your next read more quickly. Making the book discovery experience has been a massive priority at Kobo, and the past few updates have all gone a long way to making everything quick and robust.

There is now support for more languages than ever before. New fonts automatically apply when you open an eBook in Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Canadian Aboriginal, Devanagari, Greek, Hebrew, Korean, or Tamil.

Kobo is pushing out the 4.36.21095 update via the sync feature. Suppose you cannot wait for any of these new features. In that case, you can manually update the firmware by visiting this PAGE, selecting your model, downloading it to your computer and then copying it to the root directory via a USB cable. Once the file is on your Kobo, restart the device, and the firmware will automatically install.

