Kobo asking users for their feedback to enhance its services and features

Kobo is looking forward to offering a more refined service to its users and it needs your help in doing so. The company is conducting a survey right now and is asking users for their feedback on various aspects of e-book reading or the hardware they provide. Kobo said the survey won’t take longer than 15 minutes.

During that time, users are going to be served a series of questions carefully crafted to find out what users think of the company and how they can take things to the next level. This, Kobo said, will help them better understand the needs and aspirations of its users. “Our goal with the insights from this survey is to enhance your experience, particularly with content management and interaction on our platforms,” the company said in a post it made on Reddit on this.

Other aspects that Kobo is particularly keen to understand are what users think of sideloaded content, notetaking, and syncing, among others. As The e-Book Reader Blog mentioned, there is also a question about Calibre, which means the survey is going to be as all-encompassing as it can get.

Kobo also wishes to know more about how you feel about backing up or syncing sideloaded content. Maybe this can lead to something of the sort of ‘Send to Kindle’ feature that Amazon provides on Kindle devices.

In any case, Kobo users have a chance to give shape to the future course of action the company is likely to adopt in the coming days. The company said they are according the highest levels of priority to safeguarding user information and said the details would be saved anonymously. So it should be safe for Kobo users to take part in the survey.