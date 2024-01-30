Kobo Elipsa 2E down to its lowest price as part of Valentine’s Day sale

With the season of love just around the corner, Kobo has just made it easier for those looking to buy stuff for their loved ones, more so if they are of the bookworm type. Also, prices have come down to what it was during Black Friday, at least for the Kobo Elipsa 2E. So, instead of the regular price of $399, you can now buy a brand-new Elipsa 2E for just $349. That can be considered quite a bargain for a device with a 10.3-inch e-paper display, something that can serve both as an e-reader or a note-taking device thanks to the stylus that it comes bundled with.

Also on sale is the Kobo Sage which is seeing a $30 price reduction so that it is now selling for $239. It comes with an 8-inch e-paper display along with physical page-turn buttons. Also, a unique aspect of the Kobo Sage is that it supports note-taking though unlike the Elipsa range, you will have to procure the stylus separately.

Then there is the Kobo Libra 2 which is getting a modest $20 discount, bringing its price down to $169 against its usual price of $189. The Libra 2 is a pure e-reader with no note-taking abilities. It comes with a 7-inch e-paper display meant for reading content. None of the Kobo 6 inchers have been put on sale. As it is, Kobo generally does not discount its products as frequently as Amazon does.

Also, the Kobo Valentine’s Day offers are open till February 8. The revised pricing can be availed of via the Kobo official website as well as its retail partners Amazon and Walmart.