Kobo increases the price of some of their e-readers

Kobo has increased the price of some of their e-readers by $10 in Canada and the United States. The Kobo Libra 2, Kobo Sage and Kobo Nia have all increased in price on the Kobo website and their distribution partners. The Kobo Elipsa and Kobo Nia prices remain the same.

Kobo has not disclosed why they have increased the prices all at once for most of their current generation of e-readers. It likely has to do with inflation and cost of components in China.

The Elipsa has not changed price, likely due to the fact that this e-note is going head to head against the Kindle Scribe, which undercuts the Elipsa by $60. I think the Scribe provides a bit better value due to the 300 PPI screen and the expansive Amazon ecosystem of comics, which look great.



