Kobo is giving away 1 free year of VIP Membership

Kobo is running a new promotion, where they are giving away one free year of VIP Membership with the purchase of a Kobo Libra 2, Kobo Sage or Kobo Elipsa. In order to get the free year, the purchase has to be made on the US version of the Kobo website. It is running between May 18 and June 9th, 2022. When you purchase one of these devices, the VIP code will be emailed to you for redemption. This is the first time they have ever run something like this before, so if you are in the market for a new e-reader, it is a solid thing to take advantage of.

Kobo VIP Members enjoy exclusive benefits like 10% off eBooks and audiobooks, VIP-only sales and sweepstakes, and a free eBook every year. Members also earn double the Kobo Super Points for every eBook and audiobook purchase, with up to 10x the points on bonus days. What are Super Points? For every $1 spent on eBooks or audiobooks, you’ll earn 10 Kobo Super Points. Redeem the points from a catalogue of over 1.5 million titles, each title begins at 2400 points. So, if you buy lots of digital content through Kobo, it pays to be a VIP member.

The Kobo Elipsa, Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 are all latest generation e-readers. The Sage and Elipsa are e-notes, in addition to being e-readers. The Elipsa has a 10.3 inch screen and comes with a stylus, whereas the Sage doesn’t come with a free stylus, you have to buy it. I think all of these devices are quite excellent, although the Sage has been accused of being slow. I would likely recommend the Libra 2, it has manual page turn buttons and many users seem to like it. You can read our reviews of the Libra 2, Sage and Elipsa to discover which model might be right for your needs.

