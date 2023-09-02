Kobo offering discounts on e-readers and e-books to mark 7th anniversary celebrations in Hong Kong

Kobo is celebrating its 7th anniversary in Hong Kong wherein it is offering a flat 23 percent discount on the purchase of all books via the site. As UDN reported, the anniversary celebrations start from September 1 and will last through September 10. During the period, users can avail of the discount on all book purchases on entering the code ‘7HBD’ during checkout.

There are similar offers available on the Kobo range of e-readers as well. For instance, there are discounts of up to HK$300 available on select e-readers and accessories. Procuring the stylus during the period will cost HK$259 against the original price of HK$559, which makes for a substantial discount of KH$300. Apart from this, buyers are also eligible for e-book coupons worth HK$200.

Kobo also took the opportunity to launch the special edition Clara 2E magnetic induction protective case of “CHICKIPDANCERS”. The case has been designed on the lines of the popular Japanese animated character by San-X. The special edition case is available in limited quantities and those interested will have to hurry so as not to miss out on this one. It is available on pre-order via all Fortress TechLife by fortress branches and Fortress eShop.

Apart from this, Kobo also renewed its commitment to expand the e-book reader market in the country and has announced tying up with several of the leading publishing housing as well. It has also stated they are expanding its physical store network in the region to reach out to more readers in the process.

Click here for more details on the existing offers and discounts.