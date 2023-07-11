Kobo, Onyx Boox and Pocketbook e-readers are on sale for Prime Day

Amazon has a significant deal for all Kindle e-readers for Prime Day, but other vendors are not letting them steal all of the limelight. Several e-readers and e-notes are on sale from Kobo, Onyx Boox and Pocketbook on Amazon. This is a perfect time to pick up a new book reader to read on vacation or replace an older unit on its last legs. The Kobo Sage, Libra 2 and Clara 2e are all available, in addition to the Onyx Tab Ultra and a myriad of Pocketbook devices.
Kobo Prime Day Deals
Kobo Sage – $239.99 ($20 off)
Pocketbook Prime Day Deals
$212.00 ($37 off) (Good e-Reader top pick)
Onyx Boox Prime Day Deals
Meebook Prime Day Deals
Mebook M6 – $149.99 with a $10 coupon
Mebook P78 Pro – $259.99 with a 5% coupon
Mebook e-reader – $299.99 ($19.98 off)
