Kobo releases new update with an emphasis on note-taking

Rakuten Kobo has just released a new firmware update for most e-readers. There are two features that everyone can access: you can now try their new categories bubble to find new books, and you can filter your Wishlist by on-sale items. Regarding this latest update, most new features and enhancements are primarily attributed to the Kobo Elipsa, Kobo Elipsa 2e, and the Kobo Sage.

Note Taking Updates

Discover more ways to make notes using our new templates, including musical sheets, calligraphy, and more.

You can now search your handwritten notes in a Notebook.

In Basic Notebooks, create proper shapes by drawing and holding your pen in place for a few seconds. For example, if you draw a circle, you can convert it into a perfect circle.

In Basic notebooks, use the new Lasso feature to move, delete, copy, resize, and convert your notes into typed text.

Organize your notebooks with folders.

Never worry about losing your notebooks again. Please turn on the Notebook Backup feature to save them on the Kobo Cloud and view your notebooks on kobo.com/notebooks

You can now adjust line spacing in Advanced Notebooks.

In Advanced Notebooks, you can now highlight text with the button on the stylus.

Added brightness icon in Notebooks.

Updates for most other models