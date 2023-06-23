First Look at the Sony DPT-RP2 x Readmoo Pro 2

Linfiny is a company based in China and is a co-branded partnership between Sony Semiconductor and E INK. They have been around for several years now and were the ones that designed the Sony Digital Paper and Fujitsu Quaderno. Linfiny has numerous new products in its portfolio and has been showing them at various trade shows, such as SID Display Week and Touch Taiwan. Two products that go to every trade show are the unreleased 10.3-inch and a 13.3-inch colour e-note using Kaleido 3. Fujitsu is the only brand that has committed to use them in an upcoming product launch later this summer. The Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP2 is a brand-new product that never was shown publicly but in closed doors sessions with their closest partners. The first company to license the new RP2 is Readmoo, and they are calling it the Mooink Pro 2, and it is available now from the Good e-Reader Store for $999.99.

The Readmoo Pro 2 features a 13.3 E INK Carta 1250 e-paper display panel, which has all of the benefits of Carta 1200, such as increased performance across the board. Carta 1250 also has 25% better, faster pen input, cutting the latency when putting the stylus to the screen. The resolution is 1650 x 2200 with 206 PPI. One of the best things about this device is its flexible plastic screen. This makes it very intuitive to use the stylus to draw on the screen since it feels like you are writing on paper. Most other e-notes on the market have glass-based screens. It has a WACOM screen and a plastic stylus with an eraser on the top. The screen has palm rejection technology, a capacitive touchscreen display and support for 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHz x 4 core processor with 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has WIFI for internet access and Bluetooth 5.0 for an external Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, Bluetooth page turner, or headphones. NFC unlocks the screen, enabling MIFARE (Taiwan Easy Card) and Felica (Hong Kong Octopus, Japan Suica). A

3D Gyro Sensor will automatically rotate the screen from portrait or landscape modes. USB-C is used for charging the device and transferring data. It is powered by a 2000mAh battery with dimensions of 30.3 cm x 22.4 cm x 0.57 cm and weighs 368g.

The previous Sony Digital Paper e-notes only supported PDF files, which limited the device just for work. The Mooink Pro 2 has a dedicated e-reading app that supports all EPUB and PDF file formats, and you can buy books from the Readmoo bookstore, which has over one million titles. Users can only buy and listen to audiobooks. The Readmoo MooInk Pro 2 uses Android 9 as the operating system, but it is a skinned UI. It does not appear you can side-load in applications. h

One of the downsides of the Pro 2 is that it doesn’t have a front light or a colour temperature system, so you will have to rely on environmental light to see what is on the screen.