Google rumored to be working on a keyboard and stylus accessories for its Pixel tablet

Tablet devices, once upon a time, used to be just tablet devices. They had a standalone existence and fresh as they were in the segment, users used to be highly appreciative of such devices. But, times have changed and buyers now expect their tablets to do even more, which as of now have standardized into bundling them with a keyboard cover and a stylus.

Interestingly, one of the more high-profile tablet launches in recent times, the Google Pixel tablet misses out on both. Rather, it is designed to work in conjugation with a Smart Charging Speaker dock. There is not even any mention of the availability of official keyboard and stylus accessories from Google yet.

All of that could well be up for a change what with recent reports claiming Google might be developing a stylus and a keyboard for its upcoming Pixel Tablet. Clues about these potential products have been discovered within a Retail Demo app, implying that they could be released later this year. The app reveals the names of the accessories as “Keyboard for Pixel Tablet” and “Pen for Pixel Tablet,” referring to the keyboard and stylus, respectively.

While the app lacks any images of these accessories, it is possible that Google intends to unveil them alongside the next generation of Pixel tablets. That none of those have been showcased during the recent I/O 2023 keynote suggests that Google may have held back on this reveal. However, the Pixel Tablet already boasts support for a stylus, as confirmed by recent reviews. Some reviewers have even successfully utilized third-party pens on the device, much to their surprise.

In summary, reports suggest that Google is actively working on a stylus and keyboard for its Pixel Tablet, with a potential release later this year. The inclusion of these accessories in a Retail Demo app indicates Google’s intention to showcase them to consumers, but their absence from the I/O 2023 keynote leaves room for speculation about when they will be officially introduced.

In any case, the Pixel tablet makes a strong case for itself and impresses with its ability to perform as an excellent smart display unit. It happens to be an equally impressive performer when detached from the dock as well though it is here that a keyboard and a dock is sorely missed. When paired with those, the Pixel tablet can syrely pose some serious competition to the likes of the OnePlus Pad also launched in recent times.