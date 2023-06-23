Enjoy four months of free Kindle Unlimited access in latest Prime Day 2023 deal

Amazon is offering a fantastic deal for Prime members—an exclusive access to the Kindle Unlimited subscription service, granting access to a vast digital library of over 4 million titles. Subscribers can enjoy e-books, audiobook series, magazine collections, and more. While not every e-book available for purchase on Amazon is included, Kindle Unlimited provides a diverse selection of reading material.

Typically, Kindle Unlimited comes with a 30-day free trial, after which it costs $11.99 per month. However, this exclusive offer allows you to enjoy three additional months of unlimited reading at absolutely no cost. Please note that the deal is not applicable to current or previous Kindle Unlimited subscribers, but some individuals who haven’t subscribed for over a year have reported successfully taking advantage of this promotion.

This deal is valued at $36 since Kindle Unlimited usually costs $12 per month. Keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew after the three-month trial period. However, there is no penalty for cancellation, so if you decide that Kindle Unlimited isn’t for you, simply remember to cancel before the trial ends.

To avail of this offer, you must be a Prime member. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of this deal. The Amazon Prime Day sales event meanwhile will run through July 11-12. If you live in the United States you can click here to get the expanded trial.