Kobo Report: Australians Are Reading More eBooks

There have been reports claiming that ebook sales are falling. But Kobo’s latest report says the opposite for Australians. In February, Kobo released its annual book report that says Australians are reading more ebooks. Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is one of the most popular titles we have read and listened to. Cumulative reading time in 2023 was 1430 years, which is 119 years from 2022, and Australians spent a total time of 66.8 years listening to books.

The Kobo Book Report focuses on Australian reading habits, including the most popular books, genres, audiobooks, times we like to read, and the most popular reading month.

Most popular genres: romance, biography/autobiography, mystery, business, and economics

Most popular reading time: 9pm to 11 pm

Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo, said: “In troubled times, when people are feeling uncertain, they turn enthusiastically to reading. We’ve seen groundbreaking new releases and outstanding page-to-screen adaptations take the world by storm.”

Two hit films of 2023 – Barbie and Oppenheimer – also encouraged readers to explore the subjects even more. Books about Barbie increased 13 per cent while ebook about Robert Oppenheimer or the atomic bomb increasing by a massive 638 per cent.

In addition, TikTok also has a huge influence on Australian reading choices, with authors Sarah J Maas, Jennifer L Armentrout, and Coleen Hoover among the most popular ones.

Australia’s bestselling books of 2023

Top 10 ebooks:

Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Atlas: The Story of Pa Salt, Lucinda Riley Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros Spare, Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Yellowface, Rebecca F Kuang Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover The Bookbinder of Jericho, Pip Williams Verity, Colleen Hoover The Last Devil To Die, Richard Osman

Top 10 audiobooks