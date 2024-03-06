AOC launches educational E Ink tablet in China

AOC has come up with a new E Ink tablet, the A+ Smart Book 10W1D which the company said has been tailored to suit the requirements of the educational sector. The e-note device which has already gone on sale via JingDong comes with a 10.1-inch monochrome E Ink display having 1200 x 1600 pixels 200 PPI resolution. The display however lacks a front-light feature, which means, it depends entirely on ambient light for its readability.

According to what AOC stated, the A+ Smart Book 10W1D e-note device comes with advanced integrated learning assistance features to take care of the requirements of primary and secondary students. It boasts features such as “AI-powered analysis”, “personalized one-on-one oral training”, “instant photo recognition”, and access to “a vast repository of question banks”. Furthermore, it has the capability to generate “comprehensive learning reports” derived from users’ learning activities.

Making up the core of the e-note is the RK3566 chipset which is coupled with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. It runs Android 11 OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity while there also is a Type-C port as well for wired connection and charging the E Ink tablet. Other features of the tablet include dual mics as well as dual speakers. There is also a rear-mounted 8 MP camera as well.

The e-note also comes bundled with a stylus having 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The electromagnetic stylus does not need to be charged separately for its operation. The stylus can also be attached to the side of the e-note via magnetic action. The e-note measures 228.5 x 165 x 6.5 mm. It comes with a glass fiber frosted back panel for enhanced durability and rigidity.

The e-note is currently on sale via JD for 3299 Yuan which comes to around 460 USD.