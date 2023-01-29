Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 e-readers are on sale

Kobo is having a sale for their latest generation Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 hardware. These deals are live on the Kobo website and also their retail partners Indigo Books and Music in Canada and Walmart in the United States. There is a $30 savings on both units and you have until February 9th, 2023 to capitalize on the savings and also free shipping is included.

The Kobo Sage is masterpiece, elegantly designed and brimming with features that new and advanced users can enjoy. It is most premium e-reader the company has ever created and there are features and functionality that everyone can enjoy. If you want to just read books or manga, the large screen provides ample real estate and E INK is very easy on the eyes, day or night. The Kobo stylus provides ample opportunity to freehand draw, take notes, edit ebooks or do advanced tasks. Kobo is a really well known company, that has been making hardware since 2009. They will support the drawing engine and you can expect further functionality to be introduced over time. One of the only downsides is the battery life, which is why Kobo made an optional case with a battery to extend the battery.

The Kobo Libra 2 is a brand new e-reader that has just become available in late October, 2021. This device has a few major selling points, it has double the storage from the original Libra 1 and it is now possible to buy audiobooks from the Kobo bookstore and listen to them via wireless headphones or an external speaker, such as a Sonos sound bar. It has a sunken screen and bezel design, in addition to page turn buttons. The Libra 2 is a dedicated e-note with no note taking functionality and is highly recommended.

( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.