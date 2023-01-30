Bigme Galy with Gallery 3 e-paper display offers tablet-like page update times

The Bigme Galy is set to be the first e-note device to feature the latest Gallery 3 color e-paper display. The 8-inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1440 pixels, which makes for a pixel density of 300 PPI. The nice thing here is that the pixel density remains unchanged for both monochrome and color modes, which means unmatched levels of clarity and contrast irrespective of whether you are using the e-note in black-and-white or in color. The Gallery 3 is also the first e-paper display to support 40,000 colors, which makes for a huge improvement over the around 4000 colors that its immediate predecessor, the Kaleido 3 could pump out.

So far so good but the relatively slow refresh rate of e-paper display largely restricted its application to just e-readers so far. However, things have changed with the advent of the new Gallery 3 display tech which again can be considered to be further development of the ACeP technology we have had for a while now, and which has led to the display having better refresh rates while being able to support markedly more colors as well. The latter quality is brought about by its ability to mix thousands of colors with the standard four-color mix of cyan, magenta, yellow, and white using the CMYK four-color separation mode.

All of this ensures high quality color reproduction while also ensuring faster page update times as well, both qualities being huge improvements over any iteration of e-paper displays we have ever had so far. Unfortunately, in its present state, the refresh rate comes at the cost of color display quality as the latter has been found to suffer when attempting to improve the page update times. This is more evident when the Gallery 3 display is used as signage where page refresh rate is of little importance but not when used in e-readers or e-notes when page refresh rate attains higher importance even if that is at the cost of color saturation.

The Good e-Reader co-branded Bigme Galy e-note otherwise comes with a 36-level front light system that is user adjustable and allows for the most optimum reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition. Another huge advantage of the Galy e-note is that it runs Android 11 with Google Play Store integrated. That way, users will have the option to install any e-reader or other suitable apps from the Play Store.

The Bigme Galy is poised for launch around April 2023 and can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store.