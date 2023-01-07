Bigme Galy color E Ink tablet now available on Indiegogo

Bigme announced the Galy color e-note device is now available on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Prior to this, it was available via Kickstarter though that has come to an end. The company also revealed a total of 696 members have pledged more than 3.28 million Hong Kong Dollars or 3,288,056 HKD, to be specific on Kickstarter and is hoping for a similar kind of a response on Indiegogo as well, if not better.

The Galy color E Ink digital note-taking device also makes a compelling choice for itself and that has a lot to do with the excellent 8-inch Gallery 3 display it comes with. Based on the E Ink ACeP Advanced Color e-paper display tech, Gallery 3 ensures 300 PPI resolution in both monochrome and color modes. Plus, it supports more than 50,000 colors, and each color is able to achieve the full-color gamut as well. Also, since there is no filter used, the display is clearer as well.

Under the hood lies an octa-core processor that is coupled to 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. It offers four refresh modes – HD, Standard, Extreme Speed, ​​and Black and White. Of these, the Black and White mode is primarily used for reading e-books while the Extreme mode is best for reading comics. Bigme further stated the HD mode which offers a 1.5 second refresh rate is best when the Galy is used as a digital photo frame.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.