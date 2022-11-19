Good e-Reader Bigme Galy color now available on Kickstarter

Bigme Galy Kickstarter crowdfunding is now live. As has already been discussed before, Galy is a color e-note device co-branded with Good e-Reader and is the first in the world to feature Gallery 3 color E Ink display. Another huge positive with the display is that the resolution remains consistent at 300PPI in both color and black-and-white mode. This is unlike most other color e-paper displays where the resolution drops significantly in color mode even if it remains at 300PPI for black-and-white displays.

Bigme said the 8-inch Gallery 3 E Ink display achieves full-color gamut with bright colors that make things more lifelike than ever before. The 36-light dual front light tech ensures a comfortable reading experience in all ambient lighting conditions. Under the hood, the Galy e-note device features a 2.3GHz octa-core that works in tandem with 6 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage. A 3000 mAh battery keeps things running and should be good to last at least a week.

Other features of the Galy e-note include a dual camera system comprising of a front 5 MP and rear 8 MP sensor. It comes with four noise cancelling microphones as well as dual speakers. It runs Android 11, which means scores of apps that users will have access to via the Play Store. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The accompanying stylus with an integrated eraser offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Other features of the stylus include a laser light pointer, magnetic charging, and voice control.

The Galy e-note also offers four refresh modes – HD, Standard, Extreme Speed, ​​and Black and White. Of these, the HD mode with a 1.5-second refresh rate is primarily suited for digital photo frames. The Black and White is best for reading while Extreme Mode is best for reading comics, manga, and such. It supports almost all known e-book formats such as TXT. ePUB, PDF, FB2, MOBI, RTF, CBZ, and CBR, to name a few. This makes the Galy a versatile device fit for both office applications as well as for reading, drawing, sketching, taking notes, and such.

To aid in productivity, the Galy e-note supports various functionality. Those include conversion of voice to text, handwritten notes to text, and even photo to text. It also offers a split screen mode as well though with an 8-inch screen, there might not be enough screen real estate to work around with. It supports multi-screen sharing via Miracast so that you can share what you have on your screen with others easily.

Coming to price, the Galy e-note comes with a suggested retail price of $699 with the early-bird price pegged at $539. As of this writing, $263,346 has already been pledged against a $6,392 goal. There is still 41 days to go, and 448 backers have already backed the project. You can visit the Kickstarter page HERE.

