Palm Reader to launch new iReader flagship e-note on November 30th

Palm Reading announced it will have a new e-note device to offer come November 30. The company is calling it the ultra-smart smart notebook The company however is loath to reveal anything related to the upcoming new e-note device, only claiming it will have original functionalities hitherto not seen on any of its existing devices. The company also dropped enough hints about the upcoming new device having enough features built-in to allow for a truly comfortable and reliable writing experience. Also, it’s a color E Ink display that we might get to see this time.

All of this points to the device likely being optimized for use in the office environment with note-taking features as well as smart conversion tools built-in to aid the office workers. The device will also be of much use to the students, teachers, and researchers as it will let them take notes, record lectures, convert them to text, capture images of handwritten notes, and convert them to PDF and whatnot. The company is promising more than what we have already come to see in its present lineup of devices, and it remains to be seen what those features are going to be.

Palm Reading had last launched the iReader Smart 3 e-note device a few months back, or in April to be precise. The Smart 3 features a 10.3-inch E Ink display having 227 PPI resolution. Under the hood, the device came with a 2 GHz quad-core processor and has 64 GB of storage onboard. It featured a 4000 mAh battery and ran the Android OS. The accompanying stylus offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and supported REINK rearrangement engine version 3.0.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.