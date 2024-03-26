Kobo Spring Sale: Libra 2 discounted

Amazon isn’t the only company celebrating the arrival of the Spring season as Kobo too has announced a spring sale wherein it is offering the Kobo Libra 2 for a discount. You can now buy the Libra 2 for $169.99 which is just $20 less than the usual price. That might not make a huge difference though any discount is always something to cheer about. In any case, Kobo is never known to offer huge discounts on any of its devices, even when they are replaced by a newer version.

As for the device itself, the Libra 2 can be considered to be the Oasis equivalent from Kobo. It has got that Oasis-like thicker left spine which also hosts the page turn buttons. The thicker spine is also a bit wider and tapers off to be quite thin for the rest of the device. The thicker side is where most of the electronic components and the battery are located and is convenient to hold the device while reading.

The rest of the specs include a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with warm and cold adjustable front light. It has an IPX8 rated waterproof build along with 32 gigs of onboard storage. There is a USB-C port present as well which will let you charge the battery quickly while allowing for data transfers as well. Battery life is good and can last several weeks easily on a single charge.

The sale on Kobo Libra 2 will last till April 4. You can avail of the discounted rates when bought via the Kobo Store as well as authorized resellers like Amazon and Walmart. Worth mentioning, the Libra 2 is the only e-reader Kobo has discounted as part of its Spring sale program.