Kobo Stylus 2 in White Released

Rakuten Kobo has quietly unveiled a new colour variant for their Kobo Stylus 2. It is now available in a new white colour, in addition to the standard black one. They also have the Kobo Stylus 2 Replacement Tips – Pack of 10 soon in white. The Kobo Stylus 2 is compatible with the Kobo Sage, Kobo Elipsa 2e and the Kobo Libra 2 Colour.

Kobo Stylus 2 makes annotating eBooks and PDFs smooth and comfortable, whether you want to focus more intensely, track insights, or remember character moments. Use the intuitive highlighter button to make highlights and wipe away mistakes using the built-in eraser. On the Kobo Libra Colour eReader, write notes and make highlights in the colour of your choice. Quickly recharge your stylus through a USB-C power source. It is capable of 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

