Viwoods AiPaper Now Available With $90 Black Friday Coupon From Amazon

Viwoods had earlier launched its AiPaper e-note device which it claimed to be the smartest e-note device ever launched. Now the good news here is that the E Ink tablet can be bought right now for $90 less via Amazon which does its bit to bring the price down for what otherwise can be considered to be quite a bit on the higher side. The discount is in the form of a Black Friday coupon. Once applied, the tablet can be had for $499.99.

Coming to its specs, the Viwoods AiPaper comes with a 10.65-inch E Ink Carta display having 2560 x 1920 resolution. That comes down to 300 pixels per inch, which is enough to make the texts and images to look extremely sharp and crisp. What makes the display unique is that it is Mobius based, which makes it flexible and hence more durable compared to the glass substrate-based display that is rigid and is hence more prone to break.

The monochrome E Ink display has a glare-free paper-like feel which makes it extremely eye-friendly. It also remains perfectly readable even under bright sunlight conditions. However, there is no front light available, which means the display remains usable only in the presence of ambient light. The accompanying pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and can be used for jotting down notes or draw with perfect ease.

Under the hood lies an octa-core 2.0GHz processor that is paired with a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs the more recent Android 13 OS version and supports the installation of third-party applications. Power comes from a 4000 mAh battery which should last a week or two comfortably though that depends on the manner the tablet is put to use. It measures 247 x 178 x 4.5mm which makes it thinner than the reMarkable 2 Pro which measures 4.7mm. At 370 grams, it is also among the lightest as well. For reference, the reMarkable 2 Pro weighs 403.5 grams.

The Black Friday offer will remain live from Nov. 21 till Dec. 2nd 2024.