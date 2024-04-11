New Kobo e-readers are repairable

Kobo wants to extend the life of its latest generation of e-readers. The Clara BW, Clara Color and Libra Color will last a long time with a new initiative by Rakuten. Rakuten Kobo is partnering with iFixit, the leader in the technology repairability space, making it easy for customers to fix their e-readers and replace common components.

A series of repair kits will be available in the next month or two. Customers will be able to replace their batteries and other standard components. The company has just released a dedicated page for the repair kits, and more information will be available soon. I doubt they will offer SD cards, where internal storage is kept because Kobo has its file partition and needs to be formatted in a particular way.

I think it’s good that Kobo is leading the charge for being able to repair e-readers. There isn’t anything like this in the entire industry right now, and the average e-note or e-reader goes to landfills when it is out of date. Some companies like Amazon have a trade-in program but only accept modern devices, not old ones.

