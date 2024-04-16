New Kobo Libra Colour, Clara Colour, and Clara BW discounted 19%

It has just been days back, April 10, to be specific, that Kobo launched three all-new e-reader devices, Libra Colour, Clara Colour, and the Clara BW. None would expect any of the e-readers to be available for a discount just yet though the Australian book retailer Booktopia has done just that. As TechRadar reported, the bookstore is already offering a nice 10 percent discount on the three e-reader models. Adding the code SENIORSSA10 will let you save another 8.9 percent.

This makes for a nice deal for those living Down Under and are eyeing the latest crop of e-readers from Kobo. This makes the Libra Colour to be priced at just AU$291.60, down from the otherwise AU$359.95 that it otherwise costs. The Kobo Stylus 2 that the Libra Colour is compatible with will have to be procured separately. The price of the complete Libra Colour package comes down to AU$399.56.

With the Kobo Clara Colour, the price comes down to AU$210.60 while the Kobo Clara BW can be bought for AU$193.50. Both the prices mentioned have been arrived at post the initial 10 percent discount along with another 8.9 percent shaved off the discounted price after you have added the same discount code of SENIORSSA10.

Needless to say, all of this makes for an excellent deal for the new range of Kobo color and BW e-readers. All three models were put up for pre-orders starting April 10 and are going to be on offer till April 30.