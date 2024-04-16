Spotify audiobook listening jumps 470% following the release of the film and TV adaptation

Spotify said each time a film gets released, the audiobook adaptation of the same witnesses a massive surge in demand, The Wrap reported. The company said that on average, they witnessed a huge 470 percent increase in audiobook consumption during the week following the release of a film or a television adaptation.

For instance, there has been Shōgun by James Clavell, two episodes of which premiered on Feb. 27 on Hulu. There has also been the television series The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu which aired on Netflix on March 21, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine that has been the inspiration behind FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate with its Part Two premiering on April 3; and Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, which inspired Netflix’s Ripley, released on April 4.

A few other titles such as Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury which premiered on April 2 and The Tearsmith by Erin Doom which aired on Netflix on April 4 had all sparked a frenzied demand for the respective audiobook titles.

Spotify was last in the news when it announced it is expanding the 15 hours of free monthly audiobook listening offer for its premium users in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The same has so far been available only in the US, UK, and Australia for a few months now.