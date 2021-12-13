Now is a good time to buy a Kobo e-reader



Kobo is continuing their Black Friday discounts on some of their most popular e-readers. The Kobo Nia, Kobo Libra H20 and Kobo Clara HD are all on sale until December 23rd. The savings are available for Canadian and US customers on the main Kobo website and their retail partners such as Chapters Indigo and Walmart are getting in on the action. You can get between $20 and $30 off the regular price, so this is a good time to buy a new Kobo as a gift for a loved one, or even yourself!

The latest generation Kobo e-readers such as the Elipsa, Sage and Libra 2 are not on sale, Kobo tends to only run sales on products that are a few years old. They do this to clean out the old stock, to make room for new products that will debut sometime in 2022. It is rumored that Kobo will discontinue to the Forma, but will refresh the Clara HD sometime next year.



