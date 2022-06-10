Now is a great time to buy the Kobo Sage e-reader

The Kobo Sage is a premium e-reader that doubles as a digital note taking device, if you buy the Kobo stylus. It came out late last year and the key selling points are the large 8-inch display with 300 PPI. It also is one of the only readers on the market that has an E INK Carta 1200 display panel, which increases performance by 35%. It can also do a solid job at listening to audiobooks, reading books, comics and manga. If you are looking to buy this device, now is a great time. It is currently on sale on Amazon for $229, which is $30 off the regular price.

The Sage has an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440×1920 with a staggering 300 PPI. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a series of white and amber LED lights which provide a nice candlelight effect when the two are blended together. Underneath the hood is a massive 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor , which is the first time Kobo has ever employed anything more than a single core. It has 32GB of storage and 512MB of RAM. You can connect up to the internet using the web-browser via WIFI 802.11 ac/b/g/n (dual band.) It has a USB-C port, so you can charge it with your PC/MAC or wall charger. It is powered by a slightly underwhelming 1,200 mAh battery, which should provide around three weeks of ebook reading and less if you listen to audiobooks. The dimensions are 160.5×181.4×7.6mm and weighs 240.8g. It is also rated IPX 8, so it can be totally submerged in fresh water for up to 60 minutes and a depth of 2 meters.

I think this is the best e-reader that Kobo has ever made and this is the first time, that I can recall, but it is on sale. If you are looking for a great e-reader that has a deep and vibrant library of content and Overdrive integration, I would buy it.

